GC Football: Dawson overwhelms Hubbard in Highway 30 Rivalry Game

Sep. 30—HUBBARD — It was an avalanche.

An avalanche of points and aggressive defensive play in a game that brings the communities of Dawson and Hubbard together in the Highway 30 Rivalry Game each year.

It's usually close.

Just not this year.

Dawson took off and couldn't be stopped Friday night in Hubbard, where Bryan Kelley's Bulldogs won one of the most lopsided games in the rivalry's history — a 57-0 victory that was also the District 10-2A DII opener for both teams.

Dawson looks stronger each week and the Bulldogs, who are now 5-1 for the season, are on an impressive roll after beating Kerens 50-21 two weeks ago and then improving in last week's bye week before Friday's romp over Hubbard. That's 107 points in the last two games for the Dawgs, who allowed just 21 against an electric Kerens team with plenty of talent and speed.

"The kids are starting to come together more and more each week," Kelley said. "We started a lot faster (Friday) than what we did against Kerens. Overall, we had a great team effort. Our kids did a great job handling the all the rivalry stuff. Around here everyone talks about it and who won, and who lost and our kids did a real good job handling all that."

Kelley has done a great job in his first year.

"The biggest thing with me is it's all about us," he said. "It takes every kid on the roster to prepare all week for the game. We have great coaches and they work hard and I would like to give them credit for the job they do every week to get us ready," Kelley said.

Dawson has a tight group of coaches who teach and motivate and together the group has produced a team of confident players who believe in the coaches and believe in themselves to produce an impressive start to the season.

Kelley has put together a powerful team after returning to his alma mater this season to coach the Dawgs, and he is always quick to give credit to his assistant coaches — Offensive Coordinator David Kelley (Bryan's brother), Defensive Coordinator Trey Henderson, Special Teams Coordinator Mike Medrano, Offensive Line Coordinator Drew Burnett and Passing Game Coordinator Cole Pemberton.

Dawson's 5-1 and 1-0 in the district race with four games left. The only blemish on the schedule was a tough, close 22-20 loss at Axtell to Craig Horn's unbeaten Longhorns, who are 6-0 and 2-0 in their district race.

There were outstanding performance everywhere on the field.

Colby Springer, who leads the Golden Circle in rushing, had another big game, rushing for 190 yards and four touchdowns on just five carries for a mind-boggling 38 yards per carry average. His longest TD was an 85-yarder, but his personal highlight tape was one of many for the Bulldogs.

Quarterback Brant Boatright rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on just three carries (26.6 average) and he completed 7-of-12 passes for 141 yards and two more touchdowns.

Elijah Allen had three receptions for 87 yards and a 42-yard TD and Hastin Easley caught one pass that went for a 15-yard touchdown.

But it was the defense that got the party started when Cameron Watson recovered a fumble by Hubbard on the first play of the game and returned it for a touchdown. Watson was everywhere he needed to be against Hubbard. He had nine tackles, forced a fumble, and recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

Jalon Allen had eight tackles, including two quarterback hits, Easley had six tackles and Jackson Onstott four tackles, including two tackles for losses and one quarterback hit.

Dawson's offense, one of the best in the Golden Circle, had 411 yards of total offense — 270 on the ground and 141 in the air in a complete game victory in what Kelley said was a "complete team effort."

The Bulldogs plays Meridian at home Friday.