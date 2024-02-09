GC Football: Blooming Grove's Noah Hutchison signs with Hardin-Simmons

Feb. 9—BLOOMING GROVE — Noah Hutchison, who played all over the field for Blooming Grove's Lions, signed a letter of intent, accepting a football scholarship from Hardin-Simmons on Wednesday.

They're going to love him at Hardin-Simmons, but Blooming Grove may need an SUV full of players to replace him.

Hutchison played everywhere on the field for the Lions as a wide receiver, running back, linebacker, kick and punt returner, and as a senior he took over at quarterback in the fourth game of the season and gave opponents fits, running and throwing the ball.

He finished the short season (playing quarterback in only eight games), completing 99-of-200 passes for 1,284 yards and 12 touchdowns and running for 534 yards and 11 touchdowns on 97 carries. Before he made the move to quarterback he caught nine passes for 116 yards, averaging 12.9 yards a catch. He was also a key member of the defense at linebacker and ran back kickoffs for 199 yards and punts for 201 yards.

Hutchison was named to the District 7-3A DII All-District First-Team and earned a Superlative on the 2023 All-Golden Circle football team as the Co-Most Versatile Player of the Year, and was also named to the Smoaky,com All-East Texas Football team.

"We're very excited for Noah's future, but it really hurts to lose a player like Noah for what he did for our football program," Blooming Grove football coach Jeremy Gantt said.

"He always did whatever was asked of him. He put the team first and always wanted to win. He was a leader. And he was very coachable. We're going to miss him."