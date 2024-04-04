GC Boys Soccer: Tigers reap All-District awards

Apr. 3—Coach Caleb Coy's Tiger soccer team barely missed the 5A playoffs, but they made a solid landing on the District 14-5A All-District team, where Andre Ibanez earned a superlative as the 14-5A Attacking Midfielder, and three players were named to the 14-5A First-Team.

Ibanez, a sophomore who made the All-District football team as a kicker, led the soccer team in total points, scoring eight goals and handing out 12 assists to score 28 points.

Santiago Centeno, Hector Bautista and Aaron Briones were all named to the First-Team. Freshman sensation Giancarlo Zuniga and juniors Alejandro De La Vega and Omar Delacruz were all named to the Second-Team. Isaac Jondo, Hector Casillas and Will Hernadez were all named to the Honorable Mention list

The Tiger's leading scorer was Zuniga, who scored nine goals, and handed out two assists. Juniors Centeno and De La Vega also came up big this season and were two of the team's leading scorers. Centeno scored seven goals and delivered seven assists and De La Vega scored seven times and handed out three assists.

Isaac Arredondo, Hector Casillas and Will Hernandez were all named to the 14-5A All-District Honorable Mention list.

The entire Tiger team, which won 11 games and went 6-1 at home, did not have a senior on the field or in the team photo. And after coming so close to reaching the playoffs this season, there is no doubt they will be as hungry as any team in Texas and looking forward to a huge season in 2025.