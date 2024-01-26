GC Boys Basketball: Tigers roll, sweep Ennis with 45-38 win

Jan. 26—ENNIS — Corsicana's Tigers opened the second half of district play on the road in Ennis, where they completed a two-game sweep over the Lions and moved into fourth-place in the District 14-5A race.

The Tigers never trailed in the 45-38 victory, jumping out to a 13-7 first quarter lead and a 27-19 edge at halftime. They put the game away in the third, taking a 37-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Michael Horn-Reese led the way with a 11-point, 10-rebound double-double with an assist and Javon Betts dropped in 11 points and had a rebound and an assist.

Kobe Smith scored seven points and had a rebound and Lawrence Williams had another strong game, scoring six points and pulling down 10 rebounds. He also handed out an assist and made two steals.

David Lee scored four points, grabbed two rebounds, handed out an assist and made two steals and Corbet Roman scored three points and had a rebound while Devon Mario scored three points and had three rebounds.