GC Basketball: Saniya wins fourth Player of the Year Award, Corsicana's Javon Betts is Boys POY
Apr. 9—Saniya!
That says it all.
Slender and smooth — oh so smooth — and courageous and gutsy are some of the endless words you can say about Rice's Saniya Burks, who wrapped up the greatest career in girls high school basketball in the Golden Circle this season, winning her fourth consecutive All-Golden Circle Girls Player of the Year award.
Saniya, a generational talent, did it all and more, leaving an incredible exclamation point on unforgettable career at Rice, where she lifted the program to new heights every time she walked on the court.
She walked off the court after scoring more than 3,700 points and finishing in the top five in the nation in scoring as a junior and the No. 2 scorer in the nation in scoring as a senior, averaging 39.9 points a game this season. That's just a tick under a 40-point average to go along with 8.5 rebounds. 5.6 steals and four assists a game when opponents routinely double and triple teamed her — and at times had five girls surround her.
There were many nights, especially in the postseason, when she was knocked to the floor and roughed up time and time again only to get back up and make teams pay after officials told her father, Rice Coach Antonio Burks, that his daughter had been fouled but she still continued the play with no disadvantage, so there was a no call.
Coach Burks was named the Golden Circle Girls Coach of the Year, for the fourth year in a row, sharing the honor with Frost's Dalton Smith, for the fourth year in a row. He has won or shared the GC Boys Coach of the Year three times.
Saniya is a multiple All-State and two-time All-American, who is off to Texas State for a brand new career in college after leaving a mind-blowing legacy that will likely never be duplicated.
She had some head-shaking performances as a senior, scoring 47, 54 and a career-high 75 points in games this season. The 75 came on senior night when Saniya scored 75 points, grabbed 19 rebounds and made 15 steals.
Saniya ...
'Nuff said.
Corsicana's Javon Betts is the Golden Circle Boys Player of the Year. Betts, a junior averaged 16.7 points a game and ran the offense for the Tigers, who have made giant strides in the past three seasons. Betts was at the heart of that rise along with Tiger Coach Sunny Hardy, whose team had one of the best seasons since 2015.
Dawson's Cole Pemberton was named the Golden Circle's Boys Coach of the Year for the third season in a row, sharing the honor with Mildred's Lance Key, who did a remarkable job, leading the Eagles to their best season in a decade.
Here's a look at everyone on the girls and boys 2024 All-Golden Circle Basketball teams:
Player of the Year
Saniya Burks, Senior, Rice
Offensive Player of the Year
Brenda Manrriquez, Sophomore, Frost
Defensive Player of the Year
Kami Owen, Senior, Mildred
Most Versatile Player of the Year
Nevaeh Thomas, Sophomore, Corsicana
Rebounder of the Year
Aaliyah Nezar, Senior, Rice
Hustler of the Year
Mackenzie Lee, Sophomore, Frost
Newcomer of the Year
Malaina Bryan, Freshman, Dawson
Co-Coaches of the Year
Antonio Burks, Rice
Dalton Smith, Frost
FIRST-TEAM
Brooke McGraw, Junior, Blooming Grove
Olivia Adams, Sophomore, Corsicana
Marcella Bryan, Senior, Mildred
Kris Owen, Junior, Mildred
Callie Marberry, Senior, Dawson
Joselyn Wilson, Sophomore, Dawson
KK Davis, Senior, Rice
Brynna Banks, Junior, Frost
Karlee Anderson, Senior, Frost
Breelyn Dyer, Senior, Frost
ALL GOLDEN CIRCLE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM
Player of the Year
Javon Betts, Junior, Corsicana
Offensive Player of the Year
Elijah Allen, Senior, Dawson
Defensive Player of the Year
Hastin Easley, Senior, Dawson
Most Versatile Player of the Year
Ashton Moore, Junior, Mildred
Rebounder of the Year
LJ Williams, Senior, Corsicana
Hustler of the Year
Payton Durham, Senior, Mildred
Newcomer of the Year
Jalon Burks, Freshman, Rice
Co-Coaches of the Year
Lance Key, Mildred
Cole Pemberton, Dawson
First-Team
Brennan Moore, Junior, Mildred
Colby Springer, Senior, Dawson
Michael Horn-Reece, Junior, Corsicana
David Lee, Senior, Corsicana
Corbet Roman, Senior, Corsicana
Kam Mize, Senior, Blooming Grove
Muziq Gunnell, Junior, Kerens
Bryce Lincoln, Junior, Kerens
Eli Rogers, Senior, Frost
Cooper Curl, Senior, Frost