GC Baseball: Tigers start new winning streak with 15-0 win

Apr. 15—Corsicana's Tigers saw their 13-game winning streak end Friday in an extra-inning loss to Forney when the Jackrabbits scored three runs in the ninth to win 6-3.

After winning 13 in a row and 16 of 17 games, the Tigers bounced right back from the loss with a 15-0 non-district win over Seagoville Saturday at Price Field, where Isaiah Miranda went the distance in the Mercy Rule three-inning game.

Miranda tossed a no-hitter while facing only 10 batters, walking one and striking out two.

The Tigers belted out 11 hits in three-at-bats, including doubles from Garrett Joles, Dylan Anderton, Gabe Sodd and leadoff hitter Adrian Baston, who went 2-for-2, scored twice and drove in two runs.

Anderton went 2-for-3, scored twice and drove in three runs to lead the way and Joles had a 2-for-3 afternoon, scored and drove in a run.

Sodd went 1-for-1 and drove in two runs, Josh Portillo went 2-for-3 and scored twice, Trenton Bruton went 2-for-3 and scored two runs, Connor Perkins and Blake Phillips both scored twice.

The Tigers opened the week with an 8-2 win over Forney on the road as the first four Tigers in the lineup (Baston, Easton Autrey, Portillo and Perkins) combined to go 6-for-16 (.375) and score six runs. Portillo and Perkins each scored twice.

Perkins went four innings, allowing four hits and two runs, and Brody Dobbs pitched the last three innings without allowing a hit and striking out four.

The Tigers are now 20-4 for the season .