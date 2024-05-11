GC Baseball: Tigers see remarkable season end

May 10—BULLARD — It's over.

It ended with a 4-0 loss to Hallsville, a solid team with exceptional pitchers that swept the Tigers to win the 5A Region III best-of-three Area Round series.

It ended with two on in the bottom of the seventh on a night when the Tigers didn't get the big hit they needed off Kaden Akin, who no-hit Corsicana for six innings before the Tigers rallied with a pair of singles in the seventh.

It ended Friday night in Bullard, where the youngest team to play for Tiger Coach Heath Autrey in his 13 seasons at Corsicana said good-night to a season few Tiger fans will forget — a season no Tiger fan expected.

No one in their wildest dreams could have predicted this Tiger team would be one of the best 5A clubs in Texas, and if anyone tells you they thought Autrey's young-ones would win 26 teams, they're simply not telling the truth.

Of course, at the same time, you couldn't blame anyone who thought they might win 20. Coach Autrey is averaging more than 20 wins a year over his 13 seasons at Corsicana and won his 400 career game earlier this year.

The truth is if Easton Autrey had been healthy in the playoffs these young kids might have — not would, but might have — knocked off Hallsville. Honest, Easton is a game-changer at the plate and on the mound. He's one of the top-ranked sophomore prospects in the nation. Just ask Texas A&M's Aggies, who offered Easton a scholarship last year when he was a freshman.

Easton is a tremendous ,400 hitter who has lightning in his bat (four home runs) and patience at the plate, where he's got an .583 on-base-percentage, a .693 slugging percentage and a 1.276 OPS. He has scored 26 runs and driven in 31 in 39 games. He was also half of Corsicana's 1-2 punch on the mound, going 3-0 with a save and a 1.12 ERA this season.

Would he have made a difference against Hallsville? Definitely. Would the Tigers have won the series? No one knows. This is not a program that plays would-a, could-a, should-a. Heath Autrey plays hard ball and teaches preparation wins games, and it would be difficult to find a team in Texas more prepared than Autrey's Tigers.

They call Autrey the "Wizard" but he will be the first to tell you the magic in his wand comes from hours of hard work and dedication to detail, and refinement, to confidence built from routine and regime — to a coach who believes in his kids as much as he believes in anything.

The evidence has never been more glaring than the 2024 Tigers. They were simply too young, too green and too brand new to win much. Everyone knew they would win, but no one knew they would win like this.

They won and they won big, ripping their way to a district title with an 11-1 run, losing only to Forney's (much larger school) and its tough and rich program in extra innings.

Only three seniors were on this team, Garrett Joles, a surprise of many surprises, Dylan Anderton, who out-performed any and all expectations at first base and at the plate, where he was an RBI machine, driving in 28 runs in 26 regular season game. And then there was Adrian Baston, who is arguably the best high school leadoff hitter in Texas.

Baston hit .447 with an on-base-percentage of .552, a slugging percentage of .681 and an OPS of 1.233 — all are more than impressive for a leadoff hitter. He has 4d hits in 24 games and scored 42 runs in the regular season. He hit nine triples last season and starts had with five triples as a senior. Baston can hit and score but he does what most leadoff hitters don't do — he drives in runs (21 RBIs) and he is a thief and a highlight tape in the outfield.

All three will be sorely missed.

The bulk of the team was made up of an outstanding sophomore class, including Connor Perkins, who emerged as the ace of the staff going 11-1 until Hallsville beat him. He's a smooth glove at shortstop with a talented bat — .390 average, .528 on-base-percentage while slugging .519 with an over the top OPS of 1.048. He was clutch, too, he scored 28 runs while driving in 23 in the regular season.

Jorge Portillo, another sophomore had a big season behind and in front of the plate, where he proved to be a clutch hitter in the playoffs, driving in three runs in two seventh-inning rallies against Sherman. Portillo and Oscar Castadenda, a slick-fielding infielder were a huge ppart of the sopomore class that was led by Easton Autrey and Perkins — a class that will come back hungry after the way this season ended, and lead again.

Of course, that's a difference between a program and a good team, and no one in the Golden Circle has a program like the Wolfpack bunch that plays baseball at Corsicana. Tiger fans know it, and once again they showed up in force during the playoffs.

It's just a shame it's over ..