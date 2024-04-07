GC Baseball: Tigers make the most of bye week

Apr. 5—Well, it's a bye week for Corsicana's Tigers in the District 14-5A race. You know what a bye week is, right? It's a break in the season when teams can take a deep breath, refresh their engines and come back strong.

But not for the Tigers, who played Mabank twice earlier this week and play Whitney at Price Field Saturday.

Have you met Heath Autrey?

The legendary Tiger coach wants to keep those engines firing. His Tigers are halfway through the district race and face their biggest test of the season when they play Forney twice next week with a game on the road Tuesday and a home game Friday.

The Tigers are unbeaten in the district race and tied for first-place with the Jackrabbits. 'Nuff said.

Pitching, pitching and more pitching has fueled the Tiger season, a season that would have been a surprise if not for Autrey's magic touch. There's a reason they call him "The Wizard" — a name former Daily Sun sportswriter Todd Wills gave Autrey more than a decade ago.

The 2024 Tigers are the youngest team Autrey has coached in his 13 years at Price Field and yet they're 6-0 in a tough district race and 17-4 for the season. They're on an 11-game winning streak and have won 14 of their last 15 games.

They took care of Mabank Tuesday with a 5-0 shutout by Connor Perkins, who lowered his ERA to 0.60 for the season, and 7-1 in a combined two-hitter by Easton Autrey, who gave up two hits over five innings while striking out five and walking one, and Isaiah Miranda, who struck out four over two scoreless innings without allowing a hit. Autrey's ERA dropped to 0.70 and the team ERA is now 1.43 for the year with Brody Dobbs (0.72) giving the Tigers three starters with ERAs beneath one run.

The Tigers scored five runs on 10 hits in just six at-bats in the opener. The top of the order that starts with Adrian Baston, arguably the best leadoff man in Texas, and Easton Autrey, one of the top prospects in the nation, led the way. That's quite a 1-2 punch. Just ask Mabank's pitchers — or any pitcher who has faced the Tigers.

Baston went 2-for-3, doubled, stole a base and drove in a run, and Autrey went 2-for-3 with a sac fly, stole a base and drove in two runs.

Gabe Sodd had a huge game, going 3-for-3, scoring a run and driving in two runs in Corsicana's three-run second inning that set the tone for the game. Blake Phillips also had a big game, going 2-for-3 and scoring two runs.

Perkins did the rest, tossing a seven-inning, complete game, five-hit shutout, striking out two and walking one to improve to 6-1 and run his scoreless innings streak to 13 (he shut out Ennis 10-0 over six innings earlier). Perkins has allowed just nine runs all year — and only four of those were earned.

The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning of the second game Tuesday after Baston opened the inning with a bunt single and Autrey walked. Josh Portillo had a bunt single as the Tigers loaded the bases without getting the ball out of the infield in an advanced course of AutreyBall 101.

Perkins delivered a sac fly and Dylan Anderton walked to re-load the bases. Phillips had an RBI walk before Portillo scored on a balk — and just like that, the Tigers had a 3-0 lead on the smallest of small ball — or as they say in Corsicana, "AutreyBall."

The first two Tigers were hit by a pitch in the fourth and Oscar Castaneda delivered a hard grounder to left to make it a 4-1 game, and then scored later on an error to give the Tigers a 5-1 lead.

Autrey, who went 2-for-3 and scored twice, led off the fifth with a sizzling single to right, moved to second when Portillo walked and scored on Perkins' RBI grounder to short that sent Portillo to third. Portillo, who went 1-for-2 and scored twice, came home moments later on a balk to make it 7-1.

The Tigers will say goodbye to bye week after playing Whitney at 1 p.m. at Price on Saturday. It has been a refreshing week ...