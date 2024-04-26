GC Baseball: Tigers clinch district title with 16-0 romp over Terrell

Apr. 26—TERRELL — Corsicana's Tigers clinched the District 14-5A title Tuesday with another Mercy Rule victory, and finish the district season at Price Field Friday night against the same Terrell team they destroyed 16-0 Tuesday on the road.

Terrell isn't alone. After all, the Tigers — with one game left — outscored district opponents 106-15 while going 10-1 and shutting out Crandall, Ennis and Lancaster twice in two-game series and Terrell on Tuesday.

Only Forney, which split a pair of games against the Tigers winning a nine-inning extar-inning thriller, has scored against Heath Autrey's staff in a district game. The Jackrabbits were eliminated from the district title hunt on Tuesday.

Terrell didn't have much of a chance to score against Connor Perkins, a sensational sophomore who hasn't been hit hard all year. Perkins shut out Terrell in a six-inning rout, allowing only three singles while walking one and striking out four.

That's a pretty routine night for Perkins, who is now 9-1 with an ERA that's difficult to find without a microscope. After Tuesday's shutout Perkins has an ERA of just 0.61. Perkins hasn't given up a run since March and has thrown four shutouts over his last five starts.

He hasn't changed the spelling of his name to C-000-000-0-nor — yet.

The Tigers needed only nine hits to take care of Terrell and ended the game early with a nine-run sixth inning.

Adrian Baston, who may be the best high school leadoff man in Texas, scored four times and hit a two-run inside the park home run to torture Terrell, Easton Autrey went 1-for-2 with a double, scored and drove in two runs as the Tiger Daily Double at the top of the order set the tone, combing for a 2-for-4 night, scoring five runs and driving in four more on a pair of big hits.

Perkins went 2-for-4 and scored three times, which was pretty easy considering he was batting right in front of Dylan Anderton, who drove in three runs on a 2-for-4 night and scored twice. Anderton has been as clutch as anyone this season and has driven in 28 runs in 28 games. Will anyone pitch to him in the playoffs?

Trenton Bruton went 2-for-3 with a double, scored and drove in two runs and Oscar Castaneda singled and walked twice and came home every time, scoring three runs.

The Tigers are now 23-5 and on a four-game winning streak, outscoring their last four opponents 59-0 as they head into their final district game before taking their No. 1 seed into the 5A playoffs. They've won four in a row and 17 of their last 18 games.

Not bad for such a young team that began the season with more questions than any Tiger team since 2013 when Autrey took a very young Tiger team to the third round of the playoffs.

This is an incredibly young Tiger team — the youngest in Autrey's 13 years at Corsicana. You just can't tell — and after the season these kids have had, nobody cares how old they are any more.

,