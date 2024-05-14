GC Baseball: Ritchie Twins toss another no-hitter! -- send Kerens to Region Quarterfinals

May 13—GRAND SALINE — 000-000-0---000-000-0---000-000-0---000-000-0!

Those are zeros, as in the total run production opponents have produced against Kerens in the 2A playoffs.

Four games, no runs.

There's more: In four playoff victories by Kerens, opponents have produced one hit — and that was a single in the opening game of the playoffs.

And if you don't know by now, read closely: It's all thanks to the Ritchies and brilliant defense from the Bobcats.

The Ritchie Twins — Kannon and Krayton — have devastated the lineups in four playoff games, and helped send Kerens' talented team to the Class 2A Region Quarterfinal round of the playoffs, where Cole Lancaster's team will face Beckville this week.

Yes, that Beckville, the same team that ended Kerens' season a year ago in the Region Quarterfinals, edging the Bobcats 2-1 in a close, tough, best-of-three-series.

The two teams will play another best-of-three showdown with all three games at Tyler's Mike Carter Field, starting at 4 p.m. Thursday with Game 2 following at 6 p.m.. If they need a Game 3, it will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Bobcats sealed the deal with another sweep with a 4-0 win over Linden-Kildare Friday. Kerens swept Price Carlisle in the first round in the playoffs, allowing one hit.

Linden-Kildare didn't get any.

Krayton opened against Linden-Kildare with a perfect game Thursday when only six batters even managed to put the ball in play in the no run, no-hit, no-walk 21-up, 21-down perfect game that saw Krayton strikeout 15 and win 8-0.

It was Krayton's second perfect game in his last three starts (he pitched a 16-K perfect game against Cross Roads at the end of the regular season).

Krayton's only hiccup in his last three starts came in his one-hitter against Carlise in the Bi-District opener. Krayton struck out 13 in that game. If you're counting along, that's 44 Ks in his last three games.

Kannon Ritchie started and the Twins closed out the series against Linden-Kildare Friday with a 4-0 win.

Kannon went 6 2/3 innings without allowing a hit while striking out 13 and walking three. Krayton came in to get the final out with a strikeout for a combined no-hitter.

Kannon tossed a no-hitter against Carlisle last week in Game 2 of the Bi-District series, taking away the Carlisle bats in a 3-0 win that saw Kannon strike out 15 and face just 24 batters (three over the minimum) to nail down his complete game gem — and the series. The Ritchies combined to strike out 28 in the two Bi-District games. They combined to strike out 29 against Linden-Kildare in the Area Round.

The Kerens bats produced 12 runs in two Area Round games, including an 11-hit attack Thursday and an eight-hit attack Friday.

Kannon went 2-for-2 with a double, scored and drove in a run Friday. Andy Conklin went 1-for-2 and tripled home a run. Adrian Solis went 1-for-3, scored and drove in a run and Ryan Priddy scored for Kerens.

The Bobcats are now 23-5 and have won 17 games in a row, including 16 shutouts. All of these every day stats are mind-blowing, head-spinning numbers.

Krayton is 9-3 with a 0.64 ERA, allowing just five earned runs all season while striking out 101 batters. Kannon is 12-0 with a 0.20 ERA after allowing just two earned runs this year while striking out 140. Neither has allowed an extra base hit this season.