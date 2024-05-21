GC Baseball: Mildred brings home long list of All-District baseball honors

May 20—MILDRED — Mildred's baseball team had a big season and brought home a long list of District 18-3A honors.

Luke Wyatt was the 18-3A Defensive Player of the Year and PJ Neason was the 18-3A Newcomer of the Year.

Six Eagles earned First-Team honors as infielder Austin Wing, outfielder Gabe Irvine, pitcher Noah Garcia, designated hitter Holdin Thomas, utility player Luke McKendree and catcher Aidan Bates were all named to the First-Team.

Outfielders Tanner Shaw and Aiden Williamson were named to the Second-Team and Wyatt Chapell made the Honorable Mention list.