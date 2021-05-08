GC Baseball: Kinkade slams door on Forney in 4-1 series opening win

May 8—Remember back in 2019 when the Tigers made their run to the state semifinals how Kolby Kinkade, just a sophomore, stepped in and stepped up to the moment with one big pitching performance after another?

Turns out he was just warming up.

Kinkade pitched his best game of the year Friday night to give a lift to the Tigers, who took the first steps into the playoffs, beating Forney 4-1 in the first of a best-of-three series at Mesquite's Tillery Field.

The Tigers can wrap up the series with a victory at noon Saturday when they come home to Price Field for Game 2. Coach Heath Autrey has a lot of options on the mound after his best option handed the Tigers the edge with a brilliant performance Friday.

Kinkade joked that he was ready for the playoffs and felt "like my sophomore year." Autrey has called Kinkade "Mr. Calm" and Mr. Consistent" all year long, and said earlier this week that "Kolby doesn't get affected by big games. He's got ice in his veins."

And strikes in his pocket.

He was Maddux-like Friday, needing only 77 pitches to toss a complete game — a beauty worth framing. Kinkade threw 61 strikes and didn't walk anyone while striking out a season-high 11 batters.

He needed just four pitches to end the first inning, and then struck out two in the second, three in the third and three in the fourth as he dominated, taking the bats right out of Jack Rabbits' hands.

He allowed just three singles through the first six innings before the Jack Rabbits finally put together a two-hit rally that produced a run in the bottom of the seventh.

He simply slammed the door on the Jack Rabbits, who threw their ace, Rylan Byrd, at the Tigers.

Byrd throws in the 90s and struck out 24 batters in just 16 innings in district play, and he was able to duck and dodge trouble early when the Tigers threatened in each of the first three innings. Forney kept the game scoreless by throwing out two runners at the plate (both on very close tags at the plate).

But the Tigers knocked Byrd out in the sixth with a four-run inning that started when Byrd walked Brydan Hernandez, who raced to third when Kinkade faked a bunt and slashed a single down the left field line. He went 2-for-4 on the same night he pitched his best.

Hernandez scored on a wild pitch and then Byrd walked Solomon James on four pitches. That was it for the ace of the Rabbits, who was charged with two runs on five hits over five-plus innings of work. Byrd struck out six, including four in a row in the third-and-fourth, and he walked five.

The Tigers added two more runs off Aiden Simms, who gave up an RBI single to Connor Means, who scored Kinkade. Simms also brought in a run with a wild pitch that scored James to make it 3-0 when his pitch sailed over Bradley Gruver, who ducked.

Then Gruver, who has delivered clutch hits all season, singled to center to bring home Means. Is there a better or more clutch No. 9 hitter in Texas high school baseball than Gruver?

You can bet 4-0 looked like 40-0 to the Jack Rabbits with Kinkade on the mound. That's how good Kolby looked Friday — just like 2019.

The Tigers were thrilled to see the dominant Kinkade return, although it's impossible to say he didn't dominate this season. After all, he's now 10-1 with a 1.57 ERA this year. It's just he had a different look and the game had a different feel — just what you would expect from these Tigers.

The Tigers (23-8) were just as happy to see the return of Hernandez and Miguel "Mikie" Luevano. The Tigers had played short-handed with two, and at times three starters, missing since April 13.

Luevano, who had been a huge part of the 2019 run to state as a freshman, looked right at home Friday with a sharp leadoff single in the first. He reached base three times and gave coach Autrey a chance to put his best defense back on the diamond with Austin Pryor moving back to third.

Pryor, who walked in the second and had a big sac bunt in the four-run sixth, had been playing shortstop in Luevano's absence. Hernandez played right field again, solidifying the outfield.

If you're going to be playing scoreless games for five innings, it helps to have a flawless defense. That's exactly what Autrey's kids did Friday.

After all it's the playoffs, a perfect time for defense and clutch hitting, a perfect time for the return of Luevano and Hernandez, and a perfect time for Kolby Kinkade to reach back for his playoff stuff from 2019 ...

Game 2 is at noon.