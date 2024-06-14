GC Baseball: Kerens' Kannon Ritchie, Lane Lynch make 2A All-State Team

Jun. 14—KERENS — After leading the Kerens Bobcats to the best baseball season in the school's history, pitcher Kannon Ritchie and catcher Lane Lynch have been named to the Class 2A All-State baseball team.

Ritchie, a junior left-hander, was named to the 2A First-Team and Lane was named to the 2A Elite All-State team.

Ritchie went 11-0 with a 0.45 ERA this season, striking out 165 batters in just 78 innings — an average of 2.11 strikeouts an inning. He gave up just six earned runs all year and did not allow an extra base hit in 2024.

Kannon also had a monster season at the plate, where he hit .349 with a team-leading .522 on-base percentage, a .542 slugging percentage and a whopping 1.064 OPS. Kannon scored 21 runs and drove in 29.

Lynch has been the heart and soul of the Bobcats for four seasons and has played just about everywhere in his career, from shortstop to the outfield and taking over behind the plate as the catcher and leader this season, and he has also pitched for the Bobcats.

He led Kerens in just about every offensive category during the Bobcats' historic breakout season. He led the team in batting (.396), hits (36), extra base hits (14), home runs (2), RBIs (30) and fielding percentage (.994). Lane also had a .521 on-base percentage, and led Kerens with a .593 slugging percentage and a head-shaking 1.114 OPS.