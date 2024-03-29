GC Baseball: Kerens hammers Cayuga 15-0

Mar. 29—KERENS — Cole Lancaster's Kerens Bobcats broke out the big bats Tuesday and ripped Cayuga 15-0 in a four-inning Mercy Rule game. The Bobcats put the game away with a nine-run fourth inning.

Kannon Ritchie went the four-inning distance, tossing a one-hit shutout while striking out nine of the 12 outs he needed to nail down the win. Kannon also had an RBI single.

Krayton Ritchie went 1-for-3. scored and drove in three runs. Adrian Solis had two hits, scored and drove in two runs. Ryan Priddy went 2-for-2 with a double, scored and drove in a run, and JJ Hightower doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs.

Matt Rickard went 2-for-3, scored twice and drove in two runs and Lane Lynch doubled, scored and drove in two runs. Andy Conklin doubled, scored and had an RBI.