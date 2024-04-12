GC Baseball: Kerens destroys Cayuga and LaPoynor in four-game winning srtreak

Apr. 12—KERENS — The Kerens Bobcats have been on a tear, ripping their way through the District 20-2A race and destroying every team in sight.

If you think that's too harsh, just take a look at the Bobcats' last four games.

Kerens outscored opponents 55-0 over a four-game stretch against Cayuga and LaPoynor, sweeping a pair of two-game series and emerging unbeaten in the district race.

The destruction started with a pair of games against rival Cayuga that Cole Lancaster's boys won 15-0 and 10-0 before they sent LaPoynor home with back-to-back 15-0 wins, outscoring the Flyers 30-0 over two, short-and-sweet Mercy Rule shutouts that took a total of eight innings to complete.

The Ritchie Twins — Kannon and Krayton — took care of all the pitching and left a smoking trail of strikeouts, shutouts and short Mercy Rule victories in their wake.

Kannon tossed a four-inning, no-hitter in the first win against LaPoynor, striking out nine and walking three, and Krayton gave up three singles (the only hits the Ritchie Twins allowed in the series) in the second game, striking out eight and walking one.

That's a combined 17 Ks while allowing just three hits and walking a total of four batters.

Can you say Shut-OOO-OOO-OOut?

The Ritchies were just as tough on Cayuga's Wildcats, who didn't score in a pair of one-sided losses, managing just three hits in back-to-back 15-0 and 10-0 losses to start the four-game stretch.

Kannon tossed a four-inning, one-hitter in the first game, mowing down nine on strikeouts while giving up just one hit, and Krayton pitched the second romp, allowing two hits over five innings, striking out eight and walking three.

The Ritchies combined to strike out 34 while allowing only three hits against Cayuga and the Kerens' bats exploded for 25 runs in eight at-bats in two wins against the Wildcats — and scored 55 runs in only 16 at-bats over four games.

Krayton Ritchie got the Bobcats going in the first game vs. Cayuga, going 1-for 3, scoring and driving in three runs, and four Bobcats — Adrian Solis, JJ Hightower, Matt Rickard and Lane Lynch drove in two runs apiece.

Solis went 2-for-3 and scored, Hightower went 1-for-2, doubled and scored, Rickard went 2-for-3, doubled and scored two runs, and Lynch went 1-for-2 and scored.

Andy Conklin went 1-for-3, doubled and scored and drove in a run, Ryan Priddy went 2-for-2, scored three runs and had an RBI and Kooper Hill scored twice in the opener, three-run double .

Rickard went 2-for-3, scored three runs and drove in three runs in Kerens' 10-0 win over Cayuga and Kannon, who scored and drove in two runs, and Krayton each went 2-for-4 and doubled. Conklin had two RBIs in the 10-0 win.

Lynch and Kannon Ritchie caught fire against LaPoynor. Lynch went a combined 5-for-5 in two games against the Flyers, ripping a bases-loaded three-run double in his only official at-bat in the first 15-0 win.

He was even better in the second 15-0 runaway, going 4-for-4, belting a home run and a double, scoring twice and driving in a whopping six runs to finish the two-game series with a homer, two doubles, scoring three times and driving in nine runs without making an out.

Kannon Ritchie went a combined 4-for-6 with two doubles and a triple, scoring twice and driving in five runs against LaPoynor.

Priddy went 1-for-2, scored and drove in two runs in the first game against the Flyers and then went 1-for-2 and scored three runs while driving in two more runs in the second game.

The Bobcats hit five doubles in the first win over LaPoynor as Lynch, Conklin, Solis and both Kannon and Krayton all doubled and the Ritchie Twins combined to go 5-for-7 to set the tone on and off the mound.