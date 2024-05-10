GC Baseball: Corsicana's Adrian Baston, Kerens' Lane Lynch selected to THSBCA All-Star Game

May 10—Corsicana's Adrian Baston and Kerens' Lane Lynch have been selected to play in the THSBCA All-Star Baseball June 15 in Round Rock.

This is the most prestigious high school baseball All-Star Game in Texas.

Baston, a senior outfielder, is hitting .437 with a .543 on-base-percentage, a .650 slugging percentage and 21 stolen bases. He has scored 43 runs and driven in 22.

Lynch, a senior catcher who has been Kerens' leader for three seasons, is hitting .451 with a .560 on-base-percentage. He leads Kerens in hits (32) and has two home runs and 28 RBI. He also has a .992 fielding average.

Both are currently active in the playoffs.