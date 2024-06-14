GC Baseball: Corsicana's Adrian Baston, Kerens' Lane Lynch to play in THSBCA All-Star Game

Jun. 14—Corsicana outfielder Adrian Baston and Kerens catcher Lane Lynch will play in the THSBCA All-Star Game Saturday at Dell Diamond Stadium in Round Rock in the most prestigious high school All-Star game of the year.

Baston, a senior who is arguably the best high school leadoff hitter in Texas is the District 14-5A Defensive MVP. He hit .447 with an on-base-percentage of .552, a slugging percentage of .681 and an impressive OPS of 1.233 — all are more than outstanding numbers for a leadoff hitter.

Baston scored a mind-blowing 43 runs in the regular season and did what most leadoff hitters don't do — he drove in runs (23 RBIs). He is a thief and a highlight tape in the outfield, running down fly balls and line drives. He hit nine triples last season and had five triples as a senior to finish with an eye-popping 14 triples in his final two high school seasons.

Lynch, a senior catcher who is the District 20-2A Offensive MVP, led Kerens in just about every offensive category during the Bobcats' historic breakout season. He led the team in batting (.396), hits (36), extra base hits (14), home runs (2), RBIs (30) and fielding percentage (.994). Lane also had a .521 on-base percentage, and led Kerens with a .593 slugging percentage and a head-shaking 1.114 OPS.