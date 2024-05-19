GC Baseball: Blooming Grove's Jace Trull named 18-3A Pitcher of the Year

May 18—BLOOMING GROVE — Jace Trull, an outstanding three-sport athlete, led the list of Blooming Grove Lions who were honored on the 18-3A All-District Baseball team.

Trull, who went 6-3 with a save with a 1.86 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 52 innings, was named the 18-3A Pitcher of the Year to lead the list of Lions who were honored on the 18-3A All-District team.

Noah Hutchinson, a senior infielder, was named to the 18-3A First-Team along with pitcher Kegan Hurford and catcher Levi Williams. Infielder Lane Covington and outfielder Landon Heaslet were named to the Second-Team and Humberto Sanchez and Nick Wood were named to the Honorable Mention list.