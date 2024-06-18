GC Baseball: Adrian Baston, Easton Autrey named to THSBCA All-State Team

Jun. 17—The top of the Corsicana Tiger lineup has landed on the THSBCA 5A All-State team.

Tiger leadoff hitter Adrian Baston was named to the THSBCA Elite All-State Team as an outfielder and sophomore Easton Autrey was named to the THSBCA 5A All-State team as a third baseman.

Baston, a senior who is arguably the best high school leadoff hitter in Texas, is the District 14-5A Defensive MVP because of his speed and daring in the outfield, where he stole hits and made highlight plays for three seasons (he sat out on year with an injury.

Baston hit .447 this spring with an on-base-percentage of .552, a slugging percentage of .681 and an impressive OPS of 1.233 — all are more than outstanding numbers for a leadoff hitter.

Baston scored a mind-blowing 43 runs in the regular season and did what most leadoff hitters don't do — he drove in runs (23 RBIs). He hit nine triples last season and had five triples as a senior to finish with an eye-popping 14 triples in his final two high school seasons. Baston has committed to McLennan College in Waco. He was selected to play in the THSBCA All-Star Baseball Game June 15 in Round Rock, the most prestigious high school baseball All-Star Game in Texas and leaves the Tigers after a sensational career on the Price Field diamond.

Autrey, the son of legendary Corsicana Coach Heath Autrey, has committed to Texas A&M with two years left on the high school diamond. He is ranked among the top 50 sophomore baseball prospects in the nation.

He had another brilliant season at third base and on the mound, where he went 3-0 with a save and a 1.12 ERA this season.

Easton is a tremendous .400 hitter who has lightning in his bat (four home runs) and patience and discipline at the plate, where he had a .583 on-base-percentage, a .693 slugging percentage and a whopping 1.276 OPS.

He scored 26 runs and drove in 31 runs in 39 games. He was also half of Corsicana's 1-2 punch on the mound, going 3-0 with a save and a 1.12 ERA this season.