GB's Yates holds off team-mate Almeida to win Tour de Suisse
British rider Adam Yates held off team-mate Joao Almeida in stage eight to win the Tour de Suisse.
Yates finished second in Sunday's time trial, but it was still enough to claim overall victory by 22 seconds.
It was the fourth stage in a row in which the Team Emirates riders have occupied the top two places.
Lidl-Trek rider Mattias Skjelmose finished third.
The time trial was a largely uphill 15.7km course to Villars-sur-Ollon and it was Almeida who recorded the fastest time of 33 minutes and 23 seconds.
But the nine-second advantage was not enough to challenge the 32-second lead Yates had following his stage seven win in Villars-sur-Ollon.
Britons Tom Pidcock and Oscar Onley finished sixth and eighth respectively in the overall standings.
Both Yates and Almeida will soon turn their attention to the Tour de France, where they are likely to be support riders for UAE team-mate Tadej Pogacar when the event begins on 29 June.
Stage eight result
Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) 33mins 23secs
Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +9secs
Mattias Skjelmose (Den/Lidl-Trek) +21secs
Matthew Riccitello (US/Israel-Premier Tech) +38secs
Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +51secs
Lenny Martinez (Fra/FDJ) +56secs
Pelayo Sanchez (Spa/Movistar Team) +1mins 22secs
David De La Cruz (Spa/Pro Cycling Team) +1mins 26secs
Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos Grenadiers) +1mins 30secs
Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1mins 41secs
General classification
Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) 20hrs 18mins 49secs
Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +22secs
Mattias Skjelmose (Den/Lidl-Trek) +3mins 2secs
Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos Grenadiers) +3mins 12secs
Matthew Riccitello (US/Israel-Premier Tech) +3mins 31secs
Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +4misn 36secs
Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +5mins 1secs
Oscar Onley (GB/Dsm-firmenich PostNL) +5mins 40secs
Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Visma-Lease a Bike) +6mins 31secs
Felix Gall (Aut/Decathlon–AG2R La Mondiale) +6mins 35secs