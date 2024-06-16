GB's Yates holds off team-mate Almeida to win Tour de Suisse

[Getty Images]

British rider Adam Yates held off team-mate Joao Almeida in stage eight to win the Tour de Suisse.

Yates finished second in Sunday's time trial, but it was still enough to claim overall victory by 22 seconds.

It was the fourth stage in a row in which the Team Emirates riders have occupied the top two places.

Lidl-Trek rider Mattias Skjelmose finished third.

The time trial was a largely uphill 15.7km course to Villars-sur-Ollon and it was Almeida who recorded the fastest time of 33 minutes and 23 seconds.

But the nine-second advantage was not enough to challenge the 32-second lead Yates had following his stage seven win in Villars-sur-Ollon.

Britons Tom Pidcock and Oscar Onley finished sixth and eighth respectively in the overall standings.

Both Yates and Almeida will soon turn their attention to the Tour de France, where they are likely to be support riders for UAE team-mate Tadej Pogacar when the event begins on 29 June.

Stage eight result

Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) 33mins 23secs Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +9secs Mattias Skjelmose (Den/Lidl-Trek) +21secs Matthew Riccitello (US/Israel-Premier Tech) +38secs Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +51secs Lenny Martinez (Fra/FDJ) +56secs Pelayo Sanchez (Spa/Movistar Team) +1mins 22secs David De La Cruz (Spa/Pro Cycling Team) +1mins 26secs Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos Grenadiers) +1mins 30secs Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1mins 41secs

General classification