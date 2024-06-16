GB's Woods wins kayak cross World Cup bronze

Woods is the reigning world champion in kayak cross [Getty Images]

Great Britain's Kimberley Woods won kayak cross bronze at the canoe slalom World Cup in Krakow, Poland, on Sunday.

World champion Woods fought off a late charge from the Czech Republic's Katerina Bekova to secure her first international medal of the season.

The 28-year-old's next competition will be at this summer's Paris Olympics, where kayak cross will make its Olympic debut.

"It's great to get the medal and to do it the way I did it," Woods said. "I’m super happy to get that bronze medal ahead of Paris.

"It wasn't gold but I'm still really pleased."

Australia's Jessica Fox took the gold and made canoeing history by becoming the first athlete to win three individual gold medals over a single weekend in the competition.

Tereza Kneblova of the Czech Republic took silver ahead of Woods, who collected GB's third medal of the World Cup, following Joe Clarke's K1 gold and Ryan Westley's C1 bronze.

Krakow is the third of five World Cup events this season, with the remaining two taking place after the Olympics - in Ivrea, Italy, and La Seu, Spain, in September.