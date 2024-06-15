GB's Westley wins canoe World Cup bronze

Westley has competed at international level since 2009 [Getty Images]

Great Britain's Ryan Westley took bronze in the men's C1 final at the canoe slalom World Cup in Krakow, Poland.

Westley, 30, went off second-last in the final and finished with a time of 93.94 seconds.

"I attacked the final with purpose," he said. "To come here and perform the way I have is great.

"This is the first time ever I have finished top three through all the rounds."

Adam Burgess, who will be representing Team GB at this summer's Paris Olympics, finished ninth.

Elsewhere, GB won two medals at the sprint and Para-canoe European Championships in Szeged, Hungary.

Ellen Field claimed her first European title by winning the women's VL2 final, with a time of one minute and 04.283 seconds, while Stu Wood took VL3 bronze.

It was a tight finish for Paralympic medallist Wood, with less than a second separating second and sixth place.

But his time of 51.622 seconds was enough to take third spot.