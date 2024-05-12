GB's Varley celebrates World Cup silver after 'rocky years'

Jess Varley won bronze on her Team GB debut at the European Games in Poland last year [Getty Images]

Great Britain's Jess Varley claimed a silver medal in the Pentathlon World Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria.

It is Varley's first World Cup podium finish in more than a year after being hampered by injury and illness.

"I’ve had a rocky couple of years," she said.

“I fell off a horse in training just before the World Cup final last year, and had a fracture in my spine, which meant I wasn’t at full fitness for the World Championships and the second half of last year.

“At the first World Cup I did this year, I had a migraine in the laser run of the qualifications and didn’t qualify, had an absolute disaster, and so this was my last shot. I had to come here and get a medal and I can’t believe I’ve done it."

Laser run specialist Blanka Guzi of Hungary rose from seventh place at the start of the final day to top the leaderboard to claim a second World Cup gold, with Malak Ismail of Egypt winning bronze.

Varley says she hopes to have done enough to qualify for the Pentathlon World Cup Final in Turkey at the end of the month.

"I’m just keeping everything crossed, and hopefully I’ve done enough to qualify," she added.

"I couldn’t have done any more today and I'm very happy.”