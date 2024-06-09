GB's Setchell wins Kayak Cross World Cup bronze

Great Britain's Nikita Setchell took home the kayak cross bronze medal at the Canoe Slalom World Cup in Prague.

She won her medal in dramatic fashion, being promoted to third when the official results were posted - despite a fourth-placed finish in the initial results.

Setchell, who was in second place before an issue in the roll zone, said she was left "speechless".

"I didn't see that coming but I’m happy to now be on the podium," she said. "I've got such mixed emotions.

“That's all part of the jeopardy of kayak cross and it can change even when you've crossed the line, there's always that chance."

Kayak cross will make its Olympic debut at this summer's Games in Paris.