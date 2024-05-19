GB's Olympic BMX champion Shriever breaks collarbone

Bethany Shriever won Olympic gold for Great Britain at Tokyo 2020 [Getty Images]

Great Britain's Olympic BMX champion Bethany Shriever has fractured her collarbone two months before defending her title at the Paris 2024 Games.

The 25-year-old sustained the injury at the BMX Racing World Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

She crashed out on the final straight in her semi-final on Saturday.

"Not how I wanted my World Champs to end, but it’s BMX," Shriever posted on Instagram on Sunday.

"Leaving this four-week trip with a fractured collarbone, time to get our heads down and get to work. Grateful for the team behind me."

Shriever claimed Britain's first BMX Olympic medal with gold at Tokyo 2020.

This summer's Olympics begin on Friday, 26 July.