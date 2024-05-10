GB's Neita wins 100m at Doha Diamond League

Neita won 4x100m relay bronze at both the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Games [Getty Images]

Britain's Daryll Neita beat American Tamari Davis by just one-hundredth of a second to claim victory in the women's 100m at the Diamond League meeting in Doha on Friday.

The 27-year-old won with a time of 10.98 seconds in Qatar, while American Celera Barnes finished behind compatriot Davis in third.

Victory for Neita follows her impressive win in the 200m at last month's Suzhou Diamond League in China.

There was also success for fellow Brit Molly Caudery, who beat reigning pole vault world champion Nina Kennedy with a jump of 4.73m.

Elsewhere, Kenneth Bednarek ran a personal best and world-leading time in the men's 200m to lead an all-American podium.

The Tokyo Olympic Games silver medallist cruised to the finish line with a time of 19.67 seconds, as Courtney Lindsey finished second and Kyree King came third.

"The best I can do this year is gold medal in the Olympics... I know I have the talent and good training. Running this fast this early is really good, it means I will be fast by the time we start the Olympics," Bednarek said.

"Time doesn't matter, my main focus is not the time, but competing and making sure we get the job done."

The performance of the night came in the men's 400m hurdles as 23-year-old Brazilian Alison dos Santos clocked 46.86 seconds to break the meet record.

The Diamond League season continues with the fourth of 15 meetings scheduled this year in Rabat, Morocco on 19 May.