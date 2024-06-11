GB's men and women seal Pro League wins

Great Britain's men have won both fixtures against Spain [Getty Images]

Great Britain's men and women both made it back-to-back wins in the Hockey Pro League in London.

The men's team sealed a 2-1 victory against Spain thanks to goals from Conor Williamson and Alan Forsyth.

GB's women required a penalty shootout to overcome China after a 3-3 draw in regulation time.

The victories come after both teams beat India on Sunday.

After two goalless quarters, Williamson set GB's men on their way in the 45th minute.

A Marc Miralles strike drew Spain level in the fourth quarter but Forsyth scored one minute later.

Great Britain's men sit fifth in the Pro League standings with 22 points after 11 games.

It was a more dramatic finish for GB's women as they had to hold their nerve in a penalty shootout.

They led 3-1 after 49 minutes with Tessa Howard, Anna Toman and Charlotte Watson cancelling out Meirong Zou's effort for China.

However, two goals in the space of two minutes in the fourth quarter - Ning Ma and Jiaqi Zhong scoring - forced a penalty shootout.

Howard and Lily Walker converted for Great Britain to deliver victory with Jiangxin He the only player to score for China.

Great Britain's women are seventh with 14 points after 11 of their 16 fixtures.