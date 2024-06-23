GB's men lose to Belgium in Pro League

Great Britain remain fifth in the standings after losing to Belgium [Getty Images]

Great Britain's men fell to their second successive defeat with a 3-1 loss against Belgium in their Hockey Pro League game in the Netherlands.

Belgium goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch made two key saves in the first quarter, as Great Britain started strongly in Utrecht.

However, they came unstuck early in the second quarter when Victor Wegnez scored for Belgium before Alexander Henrickx converted a penalty corner.

Liam Ansell got one back but Henrickx converted his second penalty corner in the third quarter to restore the two-goal lead.

The final quarter ended goalless with Great Britain's Gareth Furlong squandering an opportunity to score from a penalty corner.

The result means Belgium move level on 22 points with GB's men, who are fifth in the standings after 13 games.

Their next match takes place on Monday against Germany (16:30 BST).

GB's women get their final run of games under way in the Netherlands earlier on Monday (14:00 BST) against the same opponents.