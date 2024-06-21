GB's Lewis wins second European Championships medal

Fleur Lewis has won two medals in Belgrade [Getty Images]

Great Britain's Fleur Lewis won her second medal of the European Aquatics Championships with bronze in the women's 1500m freestyle.

Lewis, 20, finished with a time of 16:17:53 in Belgrade, Serbia on Friday.

Earlier in the week, she claimed a first senior international medal of her career in the 800m freestyle, securing silver behind Hungary's Ajna Kesely.

GB are now fifth in the medal table with 13 overall - four golds, four silvers and five bronzes.