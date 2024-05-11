GB's Henshaw wins 10th Para-canoe world title

Great Britain's Charlotte Henshaw won her 10th world title on Saturday as she claimed gold in the women's KL2 at the Para-canoe World Championships in Szeged, Hungary.

Henshaw, who won the VL3 world title on Friday, triumphed with a time of 48.79 seconds.

Hungary's Katalin Varga came in second in 50.89 and Germany's Anja Adler was third with 52.64.

The 37-year-old switched to Para-canoe in 2017 after previously competing as a Para-swimmer.

“When I joined Para-canoe, I never thought I’d get 10 World Championship golds," she said.

“I knew I was coming into a competitive squad, so to get a place on the team was certainly not a given, despite already coming from Para-sport."

Rio 2016 Paralympic champion Emma Wiggs was due to join Henshaw in the KL2 final, but had to withdraw from the race on medical grounds.

Elsewhere in the World Championships, Britain's Laura Sugar retained her KL3 title with compatriot Hope Gordon winning silver.

Ed Clifton, meanwhile, won the men's VL2 B final, which meant the Para-canoe team qualified a full quota of nine boats for Paris 2024.

Finally, in the canoe sprint World Cup - also being held in Szeged - Britain's Emily Lewis won the women's K1 200m bronze.