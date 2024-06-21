GB's Harris misses out on first ATP semi-final

Harris is Britain's sixth-highest ranked men's player [Getty Images]

Britain's Billy Harris missed out on a maiden ATP semi-final after a straight-set defeat by Lorenzo Musetti at Queen's.

Italy's Musetti fell to the floor in celebration after wrapping up a 6-3 7-5 win.

He will face Jordan Thompson next after the Australian, ranked 43rd in the world, claimed a surprise 6-4 6-3 victory over American fourth seed Taylor Fritz.

Musetti's win brought an end to a memorable week for Harris, who will move into the world's top 150 after his run to the last eight.

Harris has spent most of his career in the tiers below ATP level, having previously travelled to tournaments in a Ford Transit van, and was ranked outside the top 300 as recently as October.

He will now make his Grand Slam debut this summer after being given a wildcard for the main draw at Wimbledon, which starts on 1 July.

The 29-year-old from the Isle of Man was broken in his first service game and could not make the most of two break points to stop Musetti from taking the opener.

He was able to put the world number 30 under more pressure in the second but, after saving a break point at 2-2, Harris dropped serve at 5-5 and Musetti served out the win on his first match point.

"I am a little bit emotional," said Musetti, who reached the semi-finals of the Stuttgart Open last week.

"It was a really tough year for me, a lot of things have changed - a lot of downs and not many ups.

"These last two weeks have been amazing."

Britain's Jack Draper is in action later on Friday against Tommy Paul, with the winner to face either Sebastian Korda or Rinky Hijikata.

At the Halle Open in Germany, home hope Alexander Zverev avoided an upset after coming back from a set down against Frenchman Arthur Fils.

The French Open runner-up won 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-4 to set up a semi-final meeting with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, who claimed a 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 win against American Marcos Giron.