GB's Fenton wins European uneven bars bronze

Georgia-Mae Fenton (right) won European team gold last year and team silver in 2022 [Getty Images]

Georgia-Mae Fenton won bronze on the uneven bars to claim Great Britain's second medal at the Women’s European Gymnastics Championships in Italy.

The reigning Commonwealth champion held her nerve as the final competitor to score 13.900, finishing behind Italian duo Alice D'Amato, who won gold, and Elisa Iorio.

It was a first individual European medal for Fenton, 22, who had previously won team gold and silver.

"To be standing on the medal podium on my own when I’ve stood there so many times with the team felt pretty surreal - I’m very proud," she said.

GB team-mate Becky Downie placed seventh.

Fenton was the second Briton to make the podium in Rimini after Alice Kinsella won all-around bronze on Thursday.

Kinsella just missed out on a second medal of the championships on Saturday after finishing fourth in the floor event, with team-mate Abi Martin seventh.

The team finals at the championships, which are being streamed on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport, take place on Sunday with GB seeking to retain their European title.