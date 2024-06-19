GB's Cutmore and Bent-Ashmeil win European diving gold

Ben Cutmore and Desharne Bent-Ashmeil claimed Great Britian's second gold of the championships [EPA]

Great Britain have won their first diving medal of the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Ben Cutmore, 21, and Desharne Bent-Ashmeil, 19, claimed victory in the mixed synchro 3m final.

It is GB's second medal of the week after Fleur Lewis won a swimming silver in the women's 800m freestyle on Tuesday.

They now have two golds overall in Serbia, plus four silver and three bronze, putting them seventh in the medal table with four days of competition remaining.