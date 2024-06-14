GB's Clarke wins kayak gold in Poland

Joe Clarke won gold in the kayak K1 event at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro [Paddle UK]

Great Britain's Joe Clarke claimed men's kayak gold at the slalom World Cup leg in Krakow, Poland.

Clarke, 31, went off seventh in the final and sealed his spot at the top of the podium with a time of 85.33 seconds.

It is Clarke's first victory since he won at the World Championships at Lee Valley last season.

"This is a huge result," Clarke said.

"I've had lots of great results here in the past, winning bronze last season and silver in 2022, so I'm happy to win the gold."

Clarke returns to the water on Sunday for the kayak cross in his final event before the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Meanwhile, fellow Briton Lois Lever came eighth in the women's kayak.

Krakow is the third of five World Cup events this season, with the remaining two taking place after the Olympics in Ivrea, Italy and La Seu, Spain, in September.