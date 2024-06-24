GB's Clarke beats Schwartzman in Wimbledon qualifying

Jay Clarke reached the second round at Wimbledon in 2019 [Getty Images]

Jay Clarke denied former world number eight Diego Schwartzman one final trip to Wimbledon by beating him in straight sets in the first round of qualifying.

Clarke, the British number 15, won 6-4 6-3 against the 31-year-old Argentine, who plans to retire at the start of 2025.

World number 322 Clarke will face Frenchman Quentin Halys in the second round at Roehampton.

He will be joined there by compatriot George Loffhagen, who was the only other Briton to progress on Monday as he won 6-4 4-6 7-5 against Italy's Stefano Travaglia.

Wildcard Jack Pinnington Jones, who reached the quarter-finals in Nottingham last week, was beaten 6-0 6-3 by Frenchman Lucas Pouille, while former Wimbledon semi-finalist Richard Gasquet defeated Oliver Crawford 6-2 7-6 (10-8).

Ryan Peniston fell to a 7-6 (12-10) 6-2 loss against Benjamin Bonzi of France, while Felix Gill and Stuart Parker were also beaten in straight sets.

Anton Matusevich won the first set against Tomas Barrios Vera but the Chilean came from behind to win 3-6 6-4 6-3.

Elsewhere, two-time Wimbledon quarter-finalist David Goffin of Belgium beat Australian Marc Polmans in straight sets.

The first round of the women's qualifying starts on Tuesday, with eight Britons in action.