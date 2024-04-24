GB's Challis defends European backstroke title

Ellie Challis won silver in the S3 50m backstroke at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 [Getty Images]

Great Britain's Ellie Challis won gold in the S3 50m backstroke event at the Para-swimming Championships in Madeira.

Challis, 20, won in 55.28 seconds to retain the title that she also won in 2023.

The Paralympic silver medallist is also competing in the S3 50m freestyle on Thursday.

Double Paralympic champion Maisie Summers-Newton claimed silver in the S6 400m freestyle.

It was Summers-Newton's second medal of the championships after her gold in the SM6 200m individual medley on Tuesday.

Grace Harvey finished fourth in the freestyle, missing out on a bronze medal by 0.01 seconds.

Eliza Humphrey, 19, made her international debut at the event and won bronze in the SM11 200m individual medley.

Great Britain are third in the medal table with 14, behind Italy with 33 and Ukraine with 32.