GB's Caudery wins Continental Tour pole vault title

Britain's Molly Caudery won the pole vault title at the World Athletics Continental Tour event in the Czech Republic with a world-leading mark this year.

Caudery, 24, cleared 4.84m, the highest women’s outdoor vault in the world so far in 2024, at the Ostrava Golden Spike.

The world indoor champion had two unsuccessful attempts at setting a new national record of 4.92m.

The 2016 Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi finished 20cm down on Caudery in second place.

Sweden's Armand Duplantis won the men's event, clearing 6.00m

The Olympic and world champion then narrowly failed in an attempt to break the outdoor world record for the ninth time, with the bar at 6.25m.

Britain's Lina Nielsen finished second behind the Netherlands' Cathelijn Peeters in the women's 400m hurdles.

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake finished third in the men's 200m, which was won by Canada's Andre de Grasse, who also claimed the 100m title.