GB's Caudery sets British pole vault record with new world lead

Molly Caudery won bronze at the European Championships earlier this month [Reuters]

Molly Caudery set a new British women's pole vault record, and recorded the world's best height of the year so far, to win the Toulouse Capitole Perche meet in France.

The 24-year-old, who became the world indoor champion in March, cleared 4.92m for the seventh-best jump of all time.

Not since 2021 has any female pole vaulter jumped higher.

Caudery's mark beat Holly Bradshaw's previous British record of 4.90m, set in 2021.

Caudery's previous best was 4.86m, set in February, which was the previous world lead for 2024.

Earlier this month, she cleared 4.73m to win bronze in the European Championships in Rome.