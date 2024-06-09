GB's Asher-Smith claims European 100m gold in Rome

Dina Asher-Smith is a former world 200m champion [Getty Images]

Dina Asher-Smith claimed 100m gold at the European Athletics Championships as British team-mates Georgia Bell and Lizzie Bird also achieved medals in Rome.

Asher-Smith took victory in 10.99 seconds, crossing the line ahead of Poland's Ewa Swoboda (11.03secs) and Italy's Zaynab Dosso to celebrate her first major international medal since winning European 200m silver in 2022.

Bell clinched women's 1500m silver in four minutes 05.33 seconds to achieve her first major international medal behind Ireland's Ciara Mageean.

Meanwhile, Bird replicated her European 3,000m steeplechase bronze medal-winning performance of two years ago in a time of 9:18.39 amid thunder and lightning in the Italian capital.

Great Britain climbed to third in the medal table after winning two golds on Sunday.

Asher-Smith's triumph followed team gold in the women's half marathon - led by bronze medallist Calli Hauger-Thackery - during the morning session on day three.

Mageean finished the strongest at the end of a tactical 1500m final to cross the line in 4:04.66 seconds for Ireland's second gold of the championships.

Britain's Jemma Reekie had appeared in control of proceedings but faded to finish fifth in 4:06.17, while team-mate Katie Snowden was ninth (4:06.83).

Bird, 29, was temporarily lifted to the silver medal position after winner Alice Finot of France (9:16.22) was disqualified for an infringement on the inside of the track.

But following an appeal, Finot was reinstated and Gesa Felicitas Krause of Germany (9:18.06) had to settle for silver.

European redemption for Asher-Smith

Asher-Smith's experiences in Munich two years ago led the former 200m world champion to call for more research into the effect of periods on performance, after her 100m title defence was ruined mid-race by calf cramps caused by her cycle.

She bounced back from that setback to win 200m silver but, following a disappointing World Championships last summer where she finished eighth in the 100m final and seventh in the 200m, Asher-Smith split with long-time coach John Blackie in October, ending a 19-year partnership.

This was a timely victory as she builds towards an attempt at winning her first individual Olympic medal at Paris 2024, delivering in the final after producing a statement 10.97secs in her semi-final - the fastest time by a European woman this year.

Team-mate Amy Hunt, 22, finished seventh in the final in 11.15secs.

British athletes Morgan Lake, Elliot Giles and Jake Norris were also involved in finals on Sunday night.

In the women's high jump final, Lake made a first-time clearance of 1.90m but finished sixth after exiting following three failures at 1.93m. Ukrainian world champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh took gold as the only athlete to clear 2.01m.

British team captain Giles, winner of European bronze in 2016, finished seventh (1:47.06) in the men's 800m final, won by Frenchman Gabriel Tual in 1:44.87.

Norris produced a best throw of 73.66m for 10th place in the men's hammer final, in which Poland's Wojciech Nowicki took gold with an unbeaten mark of 80.95m.

Elsewhere, Spain's Ana Peleteiro clinched the women's triple jump title with a fourth-round leap measuring 14.85m.

Charlie Dobson cruised through to Monday's men's 400m final.

The talented 24-year-old looked effortless as he set the fastest time across the three semi-finals in 44.65secs, having run under 45 seconds for the first time last month.

And Laviai Nielsen qualified for the women's 400m semi-finals by finishing second to Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke (50.54secs) in a personal best 50.73secs.

But Alex Haydock-Wilson (46.05) - a late addition to the men's semi-finals after a qualified athlete withdrew with injury - and Victoria Ohuruogu (52.07) missed out on those finals.

Jona Efoloko, third in his semi-final in 20.73secs, and Jeriel Quainoo (20.81secs) were unable to reach the men's 200m final.

Alongside Britain's half marathon success on Sunday morning, Anna Purchase qualified for the women’s hammer final with a 68.91m throw - but Charlotte Payne missed out (68.47m).

Alastair Chalmers reached the men’s 400m hurdles semi-finals by finishing third in his heat in 49.71 seconds.