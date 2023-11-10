GBB: Pioneer regroups after heavy losses to graduation

Nov. 10—The Pioneer girls basketball team faces the burden of having to replace its first Indiana All-Star player in program history, Ashlynn Brooke, to graduation.

She did a little bit of everything for the Panthers while scoring 24 ppg. She is now applying her trade at Ball State University.

Brooke is not the only major contributor gone from last year's team, as they have to replace their top four scorers which made up over 48 of their 56 ppg for a team that went 21-4.

The Panthers also have to replace their head coach, Jeff Brooke, who stepped down after completing the most successful run in program history, which included winning a state title in 2021 and a state runner-up finish in 2020.

Jennifer Burns, who was an assistant during coach Brooke's successful run, was originally hired to take his place, but she stepped down last week. Head football coach Adam Berry has taken the reins for this season. He was originally going to be the JV coach for the girls basketball program this year.

"Definitely wasn't part of the plan," Berry said. "I was on staff as coach Burns's JV coach. When I was the head varsity coach in 2015 she was my JV coach. So I was excited to return the favor, help her out, but things happen. I let the school know I'm more than willing to step in and lead the program for at least this year. I'm excited about the opportunity. In some fashion I've coached all these girls whether it was last year in JV or in middle school in previous years. So they're familiar with me, I'm familiar with them. But I'm excited for the opportunity and seeing what we can do this year."

Berry knows it will be difficult to replace Ashlynn Brooke's contributions to the team.

"Obviously when you lose an All-Star that's hard to replace," he said. "But it's going to be one of those things where we're going to have to find different ways to score. It might be game in, game out someone different will lead us in scoring on any particular night. That's just one of those things we're trying to get across to the girls is everyone is going to have to look to score. We're going to have to work the ball around to get a quality shot because to be honest right now we don't have an Ashlynn Brooke that can create and shoot out from anywhere on the court and can make plays. It's going to be one of those things where it's going to have to truly be one of those team efforts.

"Two girls that were projected to play aren't, so [Brooklyn] Borges and [Kylie] Attinger are not playing. But we do have Makenna Strycker who was a consistent starter for us last year. We're looking for her to step up and be in an even bigger role. We're probably going to look to her to be one of those leading scorers for us but she's also going to be our point guard and she's going to have to facilitate the offense."

Strycker, a junior, is Pioneer's leading returning scorer at 5.1 ppg and as Berry said will have a larger role this season.

The Panthers also return another starter, Gracie Hopper, who averaged 3.3 ppg as a junior.

"She has already provided great leadership for us this year," Berry said. "She is communicating very well with the underclassmen. We're looking for her to have a bigger role as a senior."

Julia McGrew also gained valuable minutes off the bench last year. She returns for her junior year.

"Then you have JuJu McGrew who hit the huge shot, the game-winner at the sectional [against Wabash]," Berry said. "Hopefully it's one of those things where she has that confidence that she can do it as a junior now is going to be big for us. But once again she's going to have to obviously play a bigger role for us this year as well."

Junior Kynzie Hathaway played limited varsity minutes last year and sophomore Mia McKaig was the JV team's leading scorer a year ago.

"Mia's an outside threat. This year she has just gotten that much quicker with the ball. Hopefully her quick release will be beneficial for us," Berry said. "Kynzie is just that lengthy athlete that can jump. She's going to provide great defense for us and give us some points around the rim."

Senior Casey Webb is a role player who is stepping up to the varsity team this year. Sophomore Hannah Zeigler and freshmen Lois Layer, Jocelyn Kain and Chloe Weaver could also see varsity time.

The Panthers have 15 girls out for the team and will have a full JV team. Dave McWherter is returning to the program to coach the JV.

Berry, who is the dean of students at Pioneer Elementary School, was previously the head girls basketball coach at PHS for one season in 2015-2016, when he went 2-20 before he was hired as the head football coach and coach Brooke took over the girls basketball program.

"This is just I'm committed to one year," Berry said. "Obviously it's hard to be a varsity head coach for two programs especially when in a way they overlap a little bit. So I'm definitely committed for this season."

The Panthers have a challenging start to the season as they host Clinton Central on Tuesday. The Bulldogs are already 3-0 and are coming off a 16-win season under third-year coach Don Helmick.

"They are solid. They return their top two players, a senior post and a sophomore guard and they took us to the wire last year," Berry said. "They're going to have four games in by the time we play them. It's going to be a battle.

"They've been working hard. Losing an Ashlynn Brooke is tough for any program. But I'm excited. They're working their butts off and we're looking forward to getting it started."