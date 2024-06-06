GB women suffer defeat by USA in Pro League

Great Britain's women have won two and drawn two of their eight Pro League games this season [Getty Images]

Great Britain's women suffered a 3-1 defeat on Thursday as the United States collected their only win of the Pro League season.

Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb said it was their "poorest performance" in the competition.

GB opened the scoring in the first quarter when Katie Robertson deflected in a powerful effort from Lily Owsley.

But they were unable to build on their early advantage and the USA equalised before half-time as Megan Valzonis tapped home after a Sophia Gladieux flick into the middle.

The USA left it until the final quarter to take the lead when Ashley Sessa got a touch to a Meredith Sholder cross.

Sholder inflicted the final blow just four minutes later when she smashed a powerful hit past Amy Tennant's near post.

"This is definitely our poorest performance and we're disappointed by that," Pearne-Webb told TNT Sports. "But we've definitely been in darker places in previous Pro Leagues.

"We're lucky that we've got more matches to come and it's not an Olympic games. The positive is that it's a learning opportunity. We have to take some learnings from it otherwise it's a waste of time."

The USA, who have played all their 16 fixtures, will finish bottom of the Pro League with 14 losses and a draw, while GB still have eight games remaining.

GB's men take on Ireland at 20:00 BST on Thursday.