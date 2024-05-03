GB win trio of Para-cycling Road World Cup golds

Great Britain secured three golds in the time trial events at the Para-cycling Road World Cup in Ostend, Belgium.

Daphne Schrager (WC2) and Fran Brown (WC1) were both victorious before the tandem pair of Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl claimed the WB event.

Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall were third behind Unwin and Holl while there were also bronzes for Morgan Newberry (WC5), Archie Atkinson (MC4) and Katie Toft (WC1).

Former track and field athlete Schrager missed last year's Road World Championships in Scotland through injury but returned to the GB team for March's Track World Championships in Brazil.

She clocked 16 minutes 29.773 seconds on a course which had been shortened because of weather, finishing 18 seconds clear of her rivals.

Brown, who won five golds on home soil last year, was 26 seconds ahead of China's Wangwei Qian in her race with Toft a further two minutes back.

Unwin and Holl gained revenge on Ireland's Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly, who had beaten them to time trial gold in Scotland, winning by just over nine seconds.

The British pair finished in 26:24.652 with the Irish duo on 26:34.117 and Fachie and Hall on 27:03.879.

The action switches to road races on Saturday and Sunday.