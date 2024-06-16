GB win six medals on final day of Rowing World Cup

Great Britain sent a development squad to compete at the World Cup in Poland [Getty Images]

Great Britain won six medals on the final day of the Rowing World Cup in Poznan, Poland.

Paralympian Benjamin Pritchard won his first international gold in the PR1 Men’s Single Sculls, finishing five seconds clear of Italy's Giacomo Perini and 12 seconds ahead of Australia's Erik Horrie in bronze.

Lauren Rowles and Gregg Stevenson added to their European and world titles in PR2 Mixed Double Sculls, with another victory at the World Cup.

The pair, who will be representing GB at the Paris Paralympics, said it was a good marker "to see what work there is left to do" before the upcoming Games.

GB's PR3 Mixed Cox Four, who will be hoping to defend their title in Paris, also clinched gold ahead of the USA in silver and France in bronze.

Elsewhere, Samuel Murray and Annabel Caddick were unable to catch Australia's Nikki Ayers and Jed Altschwager, but claimed PR3 Mixed Double Sculls silver while Germany took bronze.

Rory Harris and Tobias Schroder were also beaten to Men's Double Sculls gold by Australia, but finished ahead of Moldova in bronze.

GB concluded their medal tally in Poland with bronze in the Men's Four, crossing the line behind winners New Zealand, and Australia.