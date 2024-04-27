GB win shootout to earn second victory over Poland

Ben Lake put Great Britain ahead in the shootout [Getty Images]

Great Britain recorded back-to-back victories over Poland with a penalty shootout win in Nottingham.

After the game had ended 1-1, GB edged the shootout 2-1 with Cam Critchlow scoring the winning goal.

In the first meeting between the nations in Leeds on Friday, Josh Batch, Brett Perlini and Liam Kirk were on target as GB beat Poland 3-1.

The two matches were part of GB's preparations for the World Championships which take place in the Czech Republic from 10-26 May.

Perlini had put GB ahead at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena but Patryk Wronka levelled to take the game to overtime.

Ben Lake scored with GB’s first attempt in the shootout and, after Ben Bowns saved seven of Poland's eight attempts, Critchlow was able to seal victory.