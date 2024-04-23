GB teenager Winnifrith wins second European gold

Iona Winnifrith turned 13 years old this month and has won two golds on her British debut [Getty Images]

Teenager Iona Winnifrith has won her second gold medal of the European Para-swimming Championships in Madeira.

Winnifrith, 13, won the SB7 100m breaststroke title to add to her triumph in the SM7 200m individual medley on the opening day of the competition on Sunday.

Her time of one minute 29.91 seconds was also a British and European record.

Harry Stewart also won gold for Britain by claiming the men's SB14 100m title in a time of one minute 6.79 seconds.

Double Paralympic champion Maisie Summers-Newton also claimed gold in the SM6 200m individual medley, while Bruce Dee won silver in the same men's event.

"My main goal is to break the world record soon," said Winnifrith after her victory.

"I'm breaking my personal best quite a lot now so it's just going to be about keeping going with my training and hopefully get nearer to that."

Winnifrith, who had already achieved the event's qualifying time for the Paris Paralympics at the Aquatics GB Swimming Championships this month, finished ahead of neutral athlete Mariia Pavlova and Nahia Borezzo Zudaire of Spain.

On Monday, Mark Tompsett won gold and William Ellard silver in the men's S14 100m backstroke, while there were also silvers for Grace Harvey in the women's S6 100m freestyle and Megan Neave in the women's S14 100m backstroke.

The championships are the last major international test before this summer's Paris Paralympics, and it is also open to non-European swimmers.