GB teams earn Pro League wins against India

Nick Bandurak took his tally to 15 goals for Great Britain [Getty Images]

Great Britain's men and women earned hard-fought victories over India on Sunday in the Hockey Pro League.

Nick Bandurak scored twice as the men ran out 3-1 winners at Lee Valley Hockey Centre in London.

The British women then edged a pulsating contest 3-2 thanks to a late strike from Izzy Petter after the visitors battled back from two goals down.

The wins followed victories on Saturday, when the GB men beat Ireland and the women overcame the United States in their first matches since qualifying for the Olympics in January.

Bandurak opened the scoring for the men against India from close range before doubling Britain's lead with a great turn and shot.

India pulled a goal back after the break through a powerful strike from Abhishek, but Will Calnan restored GB's advantage in the final quarter.

Great Britain started brightly, with Charlotte Watson tucking away a fifth-minute penalty and adding a second from a rebound 90 seconds later, but India battled their way back into the game with a Navneet Kaur goal after 34 minutes.

They levelled with five minutes remaining when a Sharmilla Devi shot deflected in off GB's Anna Toman, but Petter pounced just 40 seconds after the restart, expertly controlling a rebound from the India stopper to prod home the winner.

Both GB teams are in action again in London on Wednesday, when the women host China (11:00 BST) and the men play Spain (13:15).