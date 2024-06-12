GB teams both beaten by Australia in Pro League

Great Britain's women (in blue) have won three of their 12 Hockey Pro League fixtures [Getty Images]

Great Britain's men and women both suffered defeats against Australia on the final day of Hockey Pro League games at Lea Valley.

The men's team were unable to make it three consecutive victories as they fell to a heavy 5-1 defeat.

GB's women were level at 2-2 but conceded late on to lose 3-2.

They both return to action in the Netherlands this month.

Great Britain's men fell behind just a minute into their encounter with Australia but Lee Morton hit back immediately.

Australia's class told, though, as they went on to score four more times without reply for a comprehensive victory.

Defeat leaves GB's men, who lost 3-2 against Australia on Saturday, fifth in the standings with 22 points from 12 games.

Meanwhile, the women's team made the perfect start through Grace Balsdon and led at the end of the first quarter.

However, Grace Stewart and Brooke Peris scored to hand the visitors a half-time lead.

Tessa Howard got GB on level terms shortly after the restart but Ambrosia Malone's 52nd-minute strike sealed victory for Australia.

Great Britain's women are seventh on 14 points, with four of their 16 fixtures left to play.

The Pro League heads to Utrecht and Amsterdam in the Netherlands for the final run of games between 22 and 30 June.