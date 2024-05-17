GB stay bottom after defeat by Denmark at Worlds

Evan Mosey (left) assisted Cade Neilson's goal for Great Britain in their defeat by Denmark [Getty Images]

Great Britain remain bottom of Group A at the Ice Hockey World Championship despite a spirited display in their 4-3 defeat by Denmark.

GB took the lead through Liam Kirk before the Danes levelled with a Mikkel Aagaard finish.

Phillip Bruggisser then fired Denmark in front before GB equalised as Cade Neilson cleverly redirected Evan Mosey's shot into the net.

Aagaard doubled his tally to hand Denmark the advantage once more but GB remained resolute and pulled it back to 3-3 as Nathanael Halbert latched on to Robert Lachowicz's pass to score.

Christian Wejse's close-range finish gave victory to Denmark, who claimed their second win of the group stages to move up to fifth in the table.

Great Britain head coach Pete Russell said: "I'm really proud of the team. They just made me nearly cry if I'm honest.

"We just played a really good hockey team and played them off the ice in some situations.

"That's one of the best performances we've ever had since I have been coaching this team. We had huge energy and managed to bring so much momentum to the game."

GB return to action on Saturday against hosts the Czech Republic.