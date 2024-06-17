GB secure full quota of six archers at Paris 2024

Penny Healey, 19, was one of three athletes shortlisted for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award in 2023 [Getty Images]

Great Britain's archery team has ensured it will take the maximum of six archers to this summer's Paris Olympics.

GB had already secured one individual place for the women's event but at the final qualifying tournament in Antalya this weekend they had the chance to upgrade that to a three-strong team.

Four women’s team quotas were available in Turkey and one was secured for GB by Megan Havers, Penny Healey and Bryony Pitman, who won a bronze medal.

There were three men’s team quotas available and Conor Hall, Tom Hall and Alex Wise won bronze to ensure GB will have a full team at Paris 2024.

The tournament closed with the men’s individual event on Monday, in which eight more Olympic spots were available, but only nations that had not won a quota place could compete.