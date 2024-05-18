GB remain bottom after Czech defeat at Worlds

Ondrej Kase celebrates scoring the Czech Republic's fourth goal in their comfortable win over Great Britain [Getty Images]

Winless Great Britain remain bottom of Group A at the Ice Hockey World Championship after losing 4-1 to the Czech Republic in Prague.

Czech captain Roman Cervenka, 38, assisted all four goals in a dominant display as the hosts claimed a fifth victory in six matches to strengthen their position at the top of Group A.

Cervenka burst clear of the British defence to force goaltender Ben Bowns into a good save early on, but Lukas Sedlak opened the scoring with the rebound.

Jakub Krejcik doubled the hosts' advantage before Sedlak extended their lead 36 seconds into the start of the second period after another breakaway.

GB hit back as Evan Mosey scored his fifth international goal but the Czechs restored their cushion with a fine finish by Ondrej Kase after a flowing team move.

GB assistant coach Chuck Weber said: "There were so many reasons to be proud of that performance.

"We scored on the powerplay which was huge for us with a well-worked goal and they deserved that."

GB face Norway in their next game on Monday before concluding their campaign against Austria.